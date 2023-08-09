Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Marlins - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Joey Votto (.750 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Johnny Cueto. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Marlins.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto is batting .203 with four doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks.
- Votto has picked up a hit in 42.5% of his 40 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.5% of them.
- He has homered in 27.5% of his games in 2023, and 8.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 16 games this year (40.0%), Votto has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (20.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 35.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.5%).
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|17
|.132
|AVG
|.277
|.298
|OBP
|.329
|.412
|SLG
|.646
|7
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|19
|21/12
|K/BB
|22/5
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (131 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cueto gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.32 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 37-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.32, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .192 against him.
