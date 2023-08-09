How to Watch the Reds vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 9
Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will take the field on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park against Graham Ashcraft, who gets the start for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is set for 12:35 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Marlins Player Props
|Reds vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Marlins Prediction
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds are 14th in baseball with 135 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Cincinnati is 13th in MLB, slugging .416.
- The Reds' .250 batting average ranks 15th in the majors.
- Cincinnati has the No. 7 offense in baseball, scoring 4.8 runs per game (560 total runs).
- The Reds are 10th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .327.
- Reds batters strike out 9.2 times per game, the 26th-most in MLB.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 20th in the majors.
- Cincinnati's 4.83 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds have the fifth-highest WHIP in baseball (1.429).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will send Ashcraft (6-7) to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 5.18 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty threw eight innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Ashcraft is aiming to secure his third straight quality start in this outing.
- Ashcraft is aiming for his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance on the mound.
- He has had two appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/4/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-3
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Patrick Corbin
|8/5/2023
|Nationals
|L 7-3
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Joan Adon
|8/6/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-3
|Home
|Lyon Richardson
|Jake Irvin
|8/7/2023
|Marlins
|W 5-2
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Eury Pérez
|8/8/2023
|Marlins
|L 3-2
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Braxton Garrett
|8/9/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Johnny Cueto
|8/11/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Johan Oviedo
|8/12/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|-
|Osvaldo Bido
|8/13/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Mitch Keller
|8/15/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Logan Allen
|8/16/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.