Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will take the field on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park against Graham Ashcraft, who gets the start for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is set for 12:35 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds are 14th in baseball with 135 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Cincinnati is 13th in MLB, slugging .416.

The Reds' .250 batting average ranks 15th in the majors.

Cincinnati has the No. 7 offense in baseball, scoring 4.8 runs per game (560 total runs).

The Reds are 10th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .327.

Reds batters strike out 9.2 times per game, the 26th-most in MLB.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 20th in the majors.

Cincinnati's 4.83 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Reds have the fifth-highest WHIP in baseball (1.429).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Ashcraft (6-7) to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 5.18 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Friday, the righty threw eight innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Ashcraft is aiming to secure his third straight quality start in this outing.

Ashcraft is aiming for his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance on the mound.

He has had two appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/4/2023 Nationals L 6-3 Home Graham Ashcraft Patrick Corbin 8/5/2023 Nationals L 7-3 Home Andrew Abbott Joan Adon 8/6/2023 Nationals L 6-3 Home Lyon Richardson Jake Irvin 8/7/2023 Marlins W 5-2 Home Brandon Williamson Eury Pérez 8/8/2023 Marlins L 3-2 Home Luke Weaver Braxton Garrett 8/9/2023 Marlins - Home Graham Ashcraft Johnny Cueto 8/11/2023 Pirates - Away Andrew Abbott Johan Oviedo 8/12/2023 Pirates - Away - Osvaldo Bido 8/13/2023 Pirates - Away Brandon Williamson Mitch Keller 8/15/2023 Guardians - Home Luke Weaver Logan Allen 8/16/2023 Guardians - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.