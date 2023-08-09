Spencer Steer -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 106 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the mound, on August 9 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Marlins.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto

Johnny Cueto TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer has 110 hits and an OBP of .350 to go with a slugging percentage of .461. All three of those stats lead Cincinnati hitters this season.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 51st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 39th and he is 49th in slugging.

Steer has picked up a hit in 70 of 111 games this season, with multiple hits 31 times.

Looking at the 111 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 17 of them (15.3%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Steer has an RBI in 44 of 111 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 48 of 111 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 56 .274 AVG .263 .363 OBP .339 .437 SLG .484 17 XBH 26 7 HR 10 30 RBI 33 43/25 K/BB 52/22 7 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings