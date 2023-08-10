On Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Indiana Fever (7-22) will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Minnesota Lynx (14-15). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Fever vs. Lynx matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Fever vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video

Prime Video Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fever vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across several sportsbooks.

Fever vs. Lynx Betting Trends

The Lynx are 15-13-0 ATS this season.

The Fever have compiled a 13-14-0 ATS record so far this season.

Minnesota has been favored by 3.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

Indiana has covered the spread nine times this year (9-5 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

In the Lynx's 29 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

So far this season, 13 out of the Fever's 28 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.