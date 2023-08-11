How to Watch the Blue Jays vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 11
George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will look to outdo Mike Tauchman and the Chicago Cubs at Rogers Centre on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.
Blue Jays vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
Blue Jays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Blue Jays average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 15th in MLB play with 135 total home runs.
- Toronto's .417 slugging percentage is 11th in baseball.
- The Blue Jays have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.260).
- Toronto has the No. 15 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.5 runs per game (523 total runs).
- The Blue Jays rank fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .330.
- The Blue Jays strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-best average in MLB.
- Toronto's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Toronto's 3.73 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in MLB (1.250).
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs have hit 139 homers this season, which ranks 12th in the league.
- Chicago ranks ninth in the majors with a .420 team slugging percentage.
- The Cubs have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.
- Chicago has scored 582 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .334 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
- The Cubs rank 22nd with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.
- Chicago has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.22) in the majors this season.
- The Cubs rank 17th in MLB with a combined 1.285 WHIP this season.
Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jose Berrios (9-7 with a 3.38 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 24th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Berrios is trying to secure his 13th quality start of the season in this game.
- Berrios will try to last five or more innings for his ninth straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.
- In four of his 23 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Javier Assad will take to the mound for the Cubs, his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs.
- Assad has two starts of five or more innings this season in two chances. He averages 2.7 innings per outing.
- He has 10 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.
Blue Jays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Blue Jays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/6/2023
|Red Sox
|W 13-1
|Away
|Chris Bassitt
|Brennan Bernardino
|8/7/2023
|Guardians
|W 3-1
|Away
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|Gavin Williams
|8/8/2023
|Guardians
|L 1-0
|Away
|Yusei Kikuchi
|Tanner Bibee
|8/9/2023
|Guardians
|W 1-0
|Away
|Kevin Gausman
|Logan Allen
|8/10/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-3
|Away
|Alek Manoah
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/11/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|José Berríos
|Javier Assad
|8/12/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Chris Bassitt
|Justin Steele
|8/13/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|Jameson Taillon
|8/15/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Yusei Kikuchi
|Zack Wheeler
|8/16/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Kevin Gausman
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/18/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/5/2023
|Braves
|W 8-6
|Home
|Javier Assad
|Bryce Elder
|8/6/2023
|Braves
|W 6-4
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Charlie Morton
|8/7/2023
|Mets
|L 11-2
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Kodai Senga
|8/8/2023
|Mets
|W 3-2
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/9/2023
|Mets
|L 4-3
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|David Peterson
|8/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Javier Assad
|José Berríos
|8/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Chris Bassitt
|8/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/15/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Touki Toussaint
|8/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Mike Clevinger
|8/18/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|-
|-
