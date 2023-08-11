Reds vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 11
Friday's contest features the Pittsburgh Pirates (52-63) and the Cincinnati Reds (60-57) facing off at PNC Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Pirates according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on August 11.
The probable starters are Johan Oviedo (6-11) for the Pirates and Andrew Abbott (6-3) for the Reds.
Reds vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Reds vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Pirates 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 2-4.
- When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its foes are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.
- The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 82 games this year and have walked away with the win 39 times (47.6%) in those games.
- Cincinnati has a mark of 39-43 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by -110 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- Cincinnati is the eighth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 4.8 runs per game (564 total).
- Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.83 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 5
|Nationals
|L 7-3
|Andrew Abbott vs Joan Adon
|August 6
|Nationals
|L 6-3
|Lyon Richardson vs Jake Irvin
|August 7
|Marlins
|W 5-2
|Brandon Williamson vs Eury Pérez
|August 8
|Marlins
|L 3-2
|Luke Weaver vs Braxton Garrett
|August 9
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Graham Ashcraft vs Johnny Cueto
|August 11
|@ Pirates
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Johan Oviedo
|August 12
|@ Pirates
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Osvaldo Bido
|August 13
|@ Pirates
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Mitch Keller
|August 15
|Guardians
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Logan Allen
|August 16
|Guardians
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Noah Syndergaard
|August 18
|Blue Jays
|-
|TBA vs TBA
