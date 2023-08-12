How to Watch the 2023 Women’s World Cup Quarterfinal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Times - August 12
The 2023 Women's World Cup is currently in the quarterfinals, with two game on the schedule for Saturday, August 12, as teams look to reach the semis.
Information on how to watch Saturday's Women's World Cup action is included for you.
Saturday's Women's World Cup Matches
Two matches are scheduled for Saturday. Here's the day's schedule:
Australia vs. France
- Game Time: 3:00 AM ET on August 12
- TV: FOX US
England vs. Colombia
- Game Time: 6:30 AM ET on August 12
- TV: FOX US
2023 Women's World Cup Favorites
Want to know which teams are the top dogs at the 2023 Women's World Cup? We've got the top favorites -- and the most up-to-date championship odds -- below:
- England: +275
- Spain: +300
- Japan: +450
- France: +500
- Australia: +850
- Netherlands: +1100
- Sweden: +1100
- Colombia: +2800
- Norway: +5000
- Switzerland: +10000
