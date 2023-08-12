As of December 31 the Cincinnati Bengals' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +1100.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +160

+160 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1100

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati went 12-2-1 ATS last season.

Last season, six Bengals games went over the point total.

Cincinnati put up 360.5 yards per game on offense last year (eighth in ), and it surrendered 335.7 yards per game (16th) on the other side of the ball.

The Bengals picked up six wins at home last year and six away.

Cincinnati won once as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 11-2 as the favored team.

The Bengals were 8-3 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow threw for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), completing 68.3% of his passes, with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 16 games last year.

On the ground, Burrow scored five touchdowns and picked up 257 yards.

On the ground, Joe Mixon scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 814 yards (50.9 per game).

In the passing game, Mixon scored two touchdowns, with 60 receptions for 441 yards.

In 16 games a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase had 87 receptions for 1,046 yards (65.4 per game) and nine touchdowns.

In the passing game, Tee Higgins scored seven TDs, hauling in 74 balls for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game).

In 16 games last year, Logan Wilson collected 2.5 sacks to go with 3.0 TFL, 123 tackles, and one interception.

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns - +3500 2 September 17 Ravens - +2000 3 September 25 Rams - +8000 4 October 1 @ Titans - +10000 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +20000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +3500 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +1000 9 November 5 Bills - +1000 10 November 12 Texans - +20000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +2000 12 November 26 Steelers - +6000 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +3000 14 December 10 Colts - +15000 15 December 17 Vikings - +4000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +6000 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +600 18 January 7 Browns - +3500

