Held from August 10-12, Jason Day is set to play in the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

Looking to wager on Day at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Jason Day Insights

Day has finished below par on five occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Day has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds.

Day has finished in the top five in one of his past five events.

He has made the cut in two of his past five events.

In his past five tournaments, Day has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 15 -10 275 1 14 3 7 $6.2M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

Day has four top-10 finishes, three top-five finishes and one win at this event in his previous 10 appearances. His average finishing position has been 12th.

In his past 10 appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend seven times.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year, while TPC Southwind is set for a longer 7,243 yards.

TPC Southwind has had an average tournament score of -2 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Day has played in the past year has been 96 yards longer than the 7,243 yards TPC Southwind will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Day's Last Time Out

Day was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at The Open Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 81st percentile of competitors.

His 4.02-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at The Open Championship was strong, putting him in the 86th percentile of the field.

Day was better than 89% of the golfers at The Open Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Day recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at The Open Championship (the tournament average was 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, Day carded two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.3).

Day's seven birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at The Open Championship were more than the tournament average (3.4).

In that most recent competition, Day carded a bogey or worse on seven of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 8.1).

Day ended The Open Championship with a birdie or better on seven of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field average of 3.4.

The field at The Open Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Day finished without one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards Day Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

