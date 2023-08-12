The Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl take on Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, in the second game of a three-game series at PNC Park.

Reds vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 138 home runs.

Cincinnati ranks 11th in the majors with a .417 team slugging percentage.

The Reds' .251 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Cincinnati has scored the sixth-most runs in baseball this season with 573.

The Reds have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Reds rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Cincinnati has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.81) in the majors this season.

Reds pitchers have a 1.420 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Brandon Williamson (4-2) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Monday.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

In 15 starts this season, Williamson has lasted five or more innings 10 times, with an average of five innings per appearance.

He has made 15 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Nationals L 6-3 Home Lyon Richardson Jake Irvin 8/7/2023 Marlins W 5-2 Home Brandon Williamson Eury Pérez 8/8/2023 Marlins L 3-2 Home Luke Weaver Braxton Garrett 8/9/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Home Graham Ashcraft Johnny Cueto 8/11/2023 Pirates W 9-2 Away Andrew Abbott Johan Oviedo 8/12/2023 Pirates - Away Brandon Williamson Andre Jackson 8/13/2023 Pirates - Away Luke Weaver Mitch Keller 8/15/2023 Guardians - Home Graham Ashcraft Logan Allen 8/16/2023 Guardians - Home Andrew Abbott Noah Syndergaard 8/18/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brandon Williamson José Berríos 8/19/2023 Blue Jays - Home Luke Weaver Chris Bassitt

