Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tyler Stephenson -- with an on-base percentage of .270 in his past 10 games, 61 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Andre Jackson on the hill, on August 12 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .246 with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 42 walks.
- Stephenson has reached base via a hit in 62 games this season (of 103 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.
- He has homered in eight games this season (7.8%), homering in 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Stephenson has had at least one RBI in 30.1% of his games this year (31 of 103), with two or more RBI eight times (7.8%).
- He has scored in 39 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|52
|.234
|AVG
|.257
|.325
|OBP
|.336
|.345
|SLG
|.369
|9
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|21
|48/22
|K/BB
|59/20
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).
- The Pirates surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (127 total, 1.1 per game).
- Jackson gets the call to start for the Pirates, his first this season.
- The 27-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of nine appearances so far.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .242 against him this season. He has a 5.16 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings over his nine appearances.
