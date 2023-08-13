The Pittsburgh Pirates (52-64) and the Cincinnati Reds (61-57) will clash on Sunday, August 13 at PNC Park, with Mitch Keller starting for the Pirates and Luke Weaver taking the mound for the Reds. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Reds (-105). A 9.5-run total has been set for this matchup.

Reds vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Keller - PIT (9-8, 4.39 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (2-4, 6.75 ERA)

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Pirates have won 12 out of the 20 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Pirates have a record of 12-8 (60%).

The implied probability of a win from Pittsburgh, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Pirates have not been favored on the moneyline over the last 10 games.

In its last 10 outings, Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have won in 39, or 47.6%, of the 82 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Reds have won 34 of 73 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 15th 3rd Win NL Central +650 - 3rd

