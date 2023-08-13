TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TJ Friedl -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on August 13 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Pirates.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl has 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks while batting .280.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 28th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.
- Friedl has reached base via a hit in 59 games this season (of 94 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 10 games this year (10.6%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Friedl has had at least one RBI in 30.9% of his games this season (29 of 94), with more than one RBI 10 times (10.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this season (39.4%), including multiple runs in nine games.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|46
|.274
|AVG
|.285
|.333
|OBP
|.363
|.506
|SLG
|.390
|20
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|17
|37/13
|K/BB
|29/17
|9
|SB
|10
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.58 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (127 total, 1.1 per game).
- Keller looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Pirates, his 25th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.39 ERA and 154 strikeouts in 143 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.39 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.281 WHIP ranks 38th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.
