TJ Friedl -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on August 13 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Pirates.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

  • Friedl has 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks while batting .280.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 28th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.
  • Friedl has reached base via a hit in 59 games this season (of 94 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 10 games this year (10.6%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Friedl has had at least one RBI in 30.9% of his games this season (29 of 94), with more than one RBI 10 times (10.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 37 games this season (39.4%), including multiple runs in nine games.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 46
.274 AVG .285
.333 OBP .363
.506 SLG .390
20 XBH 12
7 HR 3
29 RBI 17
37/13 K/BB 29/17
9 SB 10

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 4.58 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (127 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Keller looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Pirates, his 25th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.39 ERA and 154 strikeouts in 143 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 4.39 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.281 WHIP ranks 38th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.
