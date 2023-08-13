TJ Friedl -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on August 13 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Pirates.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet PT

Discover More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl has 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks while batting .280.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 28th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.

Friedl has reached base via a hit in 59 games this season (of 94 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 10 games this year (10.6%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Friedl has had at least one RBI in 30.9% of his games this season (29 of 94), with more than one RBI 10 times (10.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 37 games this season (39.4%), including multiple runs in nine games.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 46 .274 AVG .285 .333 OBP .363 .506 SLG .390 20 XBH 12 7 HR 3 29 RBI 17 37/13 K/BB 29/17 9 SB 10

Pirates Pitching Rankings