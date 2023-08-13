On Sunday, Will Benson (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, three walks and an RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Pirates.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Benson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson has 10 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 29 walks while batting .279.

In 49.2% of his 65 games this season, Benson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 10.8% of his games in 2023 (seven of 65), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 20.0% of his games this year, Benson has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (9.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 25 games this season (38.5%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 34 .207 AVG .340 .330 OBP .423 .427 SLG .577 8 XBH 14 5 HR 2 11 RBI 9 36/15 K/BB 28/14 7 SB 4

Pirates Pitching Rankings