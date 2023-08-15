Reds vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 15
Tuesday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (62-58) and the Cleveland Guardians (57-62) at Great American Ball Park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Reds coming out on top. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on August 15.
The Reds will call on Graham Ashcraft (6-7) against the Guardians and Logan Allen (5-5).
Reds vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Reds 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 0-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.
- The Reds have been favorites in 30 games this season and won 17 (56.7%) of those contests.
- Cincinnati has entered 30 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 17-13 in those contests.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 53.5% chance to win.
- Cincinnati has scored 581 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.80).
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 8
|Marlins
|L 3-2
|Luke Weaver vs Braxton Garrett
|August 9
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Graham Ashcraft vs Johnny Cueto
|August 11
|@ Pirates
|W 9-2
|Andrew Abbott vs Johan Oviedo
|August 13
|@ Pirates
|L 4-2
|Brandon Williamson vs Mitch Keller
|August 13
|@ Pirates
|W 6-5
|Luke Weaver vs Andre Jackson
|August 15
|Guardians
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Logan Allen
|August 16
|Guardians
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Noah Syndergaard
|August 18
|Blue Jays
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs José Berríos
|August 19
|Blue Jays
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Chris Bassitt
|August 20
|Blue Jays
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|August 21
|@ Angels
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Lucas Giolito
