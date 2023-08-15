Andres Gimenez and the Cleveland Guardians take the field on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park against Graham Ashcraft, who is projected to start for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a two-game series.

Bookmakers list the Reds as -110 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Guardians -110 moneyline odds. The total for the contest has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Reds vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

The Reds and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have won 56.7% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (17-13).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, Cincinnati has a 23-13 record (winning 63.9% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Reds have an implied win probability of 52.4%.

Cincinnati has had an over/under set by bookmakers 119 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 61 of those games (61-57-1).

The Reds have put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-31 33-27 23-27 39-31 43-42 19-16

