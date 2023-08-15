The Cincinnati Reds (62-58) host the Cleveland Guardians (57-62) to start a two-game series at Great American Ball Park, with first pitch at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday. The Reds are coming off a series victory over the Pirates, and the Guardians a series loss to the Rays.

The Reds will give the nod to Graham Ashcraft (6-7, 4.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Logan Allen (5-5, 3.55 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ashcraft - CIN (6-7, 4.95 ERA) vs Allen - CLE (5-5, 3.55 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

The Reds' Ashcraft (6-7) will make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in seven innings against the Miami Marlins.

The 25-year-old has pitched to a 4.95 ERA this season with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.4 walks per nine across 22 games.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Ashcraft has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen

Allen (5-5) takes the mound first for the Guardians in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.55 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 88 strikeouts.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

The 24-year-old has a 3.55 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings over 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.

Allen is looking to pick up his sixth quality start of the season in this game.

Allen is looking for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per start.

In four of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.