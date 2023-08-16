Andrew Abbott takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park against Andres Gimenez and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

The Reds are -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Guardians (+135). The total is 9.5 runs for this contest.

Reds vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -160 +135 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have won 54.8% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (17-14).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, Cincinnati has a 3-3 record (winning 50% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Reds have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

In the 120 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Cincinnati, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-58-1).

The Reds have a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-32 33-27 23-27 39-32 43-42 19-17

