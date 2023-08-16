On Wednesday, August 16 at 6:40 PM ET, the Cincinnati Reds (62-59) host the Cleveland Guardians (58-62) at Great American Ball Park. Andrew Abbott will get the ball for the Reds, while Noah Syndergaard will take the mound for the Guardians.

The Guardians have been listed as +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Reds (-175). The game's total is listed at 9.5 runs.

Reds vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Abbott - CIN (7-3, 2.95 ERA) vs Syndergaard - CLE (2-5, 6.35 ERA)

Reds vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have entered the game as favorites 31 times this season and won 17, or 54.8%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Reds have a 2-2 record (winning 50% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cincinnati has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Reds were the moneyline favorite five times over the last 10 games, but they lost every matchup.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Guardians have been victorious in 21, or 40.4%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Guardians have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +145 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Reds vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U TJ Friedl 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+120) Joey Votto 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+125) Will Benson 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+220) Luke Maile 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 16th 3rd Win NL Central +900 - 3rd

