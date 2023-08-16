Stuart Fairchild vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Stuart Fairchild, who went 0-for-2 last time out, take on Noah Syndergaard and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild has 13 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 21 walks while batting .230.
- Fairchild has picked up a hit in 47.9% of his 73 games this season, with at least two hits in 9.6% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in four games this year (5.5%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Fairchild has picked up an RBI in 26.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In 31.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.5%).
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|38
|.198
|AVG
|.257
|.300
|OBP
|.342
|.326
|SLG
|.429
|6
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|17
|34/10
|K/BB
|27/11
|2
|SB
|6
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 120 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Syndergaard (2-5) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 16th start of the season. He has a 6.35 ERA in 72 1/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.35, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .301 against him.
