On Wednesday, TJ Friedl (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is batting .274 with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks.

He ranks 36th in batting average, 50th in on base percentage, and 70th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB.

Friedl has reached base via a hit in 60 games this year (of 97 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.

Looking at the 97 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (10.3%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Friedl has driven home a run in 29 games this year (29.9%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 38.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (9.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Reds Players vs the Guardians

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 48 .271 AVG .276 .330 OBP .351 .500 SLG .376 20 XBH 12 7 HR 3 29 RBI 17 38/13 K/BB 29/17 9 SB 11

Guardians Pitching Rankings