Will Benson and his .448 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (59 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Cleveland Guardians and Noah Syndergaard on August 16 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Guardians.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Benson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is batting .286 with 11 doubles, six triples, seven home runs and 31 walks.

Benson enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .500.

Benson has recorded a hit in 35 of 68 games this year (51.5%), including 12 multi-hit games (17.6%).

In seven games this year, he has hit a long ball (10.3%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).

Benson has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (19.1%), with two or more RBI in six of those games (8.8%).

He has scored in 27 games this year (39.7%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Reds Players vs the Guardians

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 36 .217 AVG .343 .337 OBP .432 .446 SLG .588 9 XBH 15 5 HR 2 11 RBI 9 36/15 K/BB 29/16 7 SB 5

Guardians Pitching Rankings