The Cincinnati Bengals at the moment have the fifth-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +1100.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +160

+160 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1100

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati won 12 games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing three times.

The Bengals and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 16 times last season.

Cincinnati ranked eighth in total offense (360.5 yards per game) and 16th in total defense (335.7 yards allowed per game) last season.

The Bengals had six wins at home last year and six away.

Cincinnati won one game as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 11-2 as the favored team.

The Bengals were 8-3 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Bengals Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Joe Burrow threw for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.3%.

In addition, Burrow rushed for 257 yards and five TDs.

In 14 games, Joe Mixon ran for 814 yards (58.1 per game) and seven TDs.

In the passing game, Mixon scored two touchdowns, with 60 catches for 441 yards.

Ja'Marr Chase had 87 receptions for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.

Tee Higgins had 74 receptions for 1,029 yards (73.5 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games.

In 15 games last year, Logan Wilson recorded 2.5 sacks to go with 3.0 TFL, 123 tackles, and one interception.

Bengals Player Futures

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns - +3500 2 September 17 Ravens - +1800 3 September 25 Rams - +8000 4 October 1 @ Titans - +10000 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +20000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +3500 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +1000 9 November 5 Bills - +1000 10 November 12 Texans - +20000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +1800 12 November 26 Steelers - +6000 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +3000 14 December 10 Colts - +15000 15 December 17 Vikings - +4000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +6000 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +600 18 January 7 Browns - +3500

