DJ Stewart leads the New York Mets (55-66) into a contest versus the St. Louis Cardinals (54-67) following his two-homer outing in an 8-3 victory over the Pirates. It begins at 7:15 PM ET on Thursday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Jose Quintana (0-4) to the mound, while Adam Wainwright (3-7) will get the nod for the Cardinals.

Mets vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Quintana - NYM (0-4, 3.03 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (3-7, 8.77 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Quintana

The Mets will hand the ball to Quintana (0-4) for his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.03 and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .257 in five games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Quintana has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

Wainwright (3-7 with an 8.77 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season.

The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed one inning, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.

In 15 games this season, the 41-year-old has an ERA of 8.77, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .375 against him.

Wainwright enters this game with one quality start under his belt this season.

Wainwright will try to record his 11th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.4 innings per appearance.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has given up at least one earned run in all of his outings.

Adam Wainwright vs. Mets

He will match up with a Mets offense that is batting .236 as a unit (25th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .400 (20th in the league) with 153 total home runs (10th in MLB action).

Wainwright has a 4.26 ERA and a 1.421 WHIP against the Mets this season in 6 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .292 batting average over one appearance.

