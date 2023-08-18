Fever vs. Mystics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, August 18, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Washington Mystics (14-16) will try to end a nine-game road losing skid when squaring off versus the Indiana Fever (8-23), airing at 7:00 PM ET on ION.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Fever vs. Mystics matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Fever vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Fever vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mystics Moneyline
|Fever Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mystics (-3.5)
|161
|-166
|+140
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Mystics (-3.5)
|161.5
|-165
|+140
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Mystics (-3.5)
|160.5
|-175
|+135
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Mystics (-3.5)
|160.5
|-180
|+145
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Fever vs. Mystics Betting Trends
- The Mystics have won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.
- The Fever are 14-15-0 ATS this season.
- Washington has been favored by 3.5 points or more 14 times this season, and covered the spread in seven of those games.
- Indiana has an ATS record of 9-6 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year.
- In the Mystics' 29 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 12 times.
- In the Fever's 30 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.