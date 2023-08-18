On Friday, August 18, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Washington Mystics (14-16) will try to end a nine-game road losing skid when squaring off versus the Indiana Fever (8-23), airing at 7:00 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Fever vs. Mystics matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Fever vs. Mystics Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fever vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mystics Moneyline Fever Moneyline
DraftKings Mystics (-3.5) 161 -166 +140 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Mystics (-3.5) 161.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Mystics (-3.5) 160.5 -175 +135 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Mystics (-3.5) 160.5 -180 +145 Bet on this game with Tipico

Fever vs. Mystics Betting Trends

  • The Mystics have won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.
  • The Fever are 14-15-0 ATS this season.
  • Washington has been favored by 3.5 points or more 14 times this season, and covered the spread in seven of those games.
  • Indiana has an ATS record of 9-6 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year.
  • In the Mystics' 29 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 12 times.
  • In the Fever's 30 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.