One game after scoring 30 points in an 83-76 win over the Sky, Brittney Sykes leads the Washington Mystics (14-16) on the road against the Indiana Fever (8-23) on Friday, August 18, 2023. It tips off at 7:00 PM ET on ION.

Fever vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Fever vs. Mystics

Indiana's 80.4 points per game are only 1.5 fewer points than the 81.9 Washington allows to opponents.

Indiana's 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is .

The Fever are 4-13 when they shoot higher than 44.2% from the field.

Indiana shoots 32.3% from three-point distance this season. That's 3.1 percentage points lower than Washington has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (35.4%).

The Fever have a 4-6 record when the team makes more than 35.4% of their three-point attempts.

Washington and Indiana rebound at around the same rate, with Washington averaging 2.3 fewer rebounds per game.

Fever Recent Performance

In their previous 10 games, the Fever are scoring 76.8 points per contest, 3.6 fewer points than their season average (80.4).

Indiana has played better defensively over its previous 10 games, ceding 84.7 points per contest, 0.5 fewer points than its season average of 85.2 allowed.

The Fever are draining 6.4 treys per game in their previous 10 games, which is 0.1 more than their average for the season (6.3). Likewise, they have a better three-point percentage over their previous 10 contests (32.7%) compared to their season average from downtown (32.3%).

Fever Injuries