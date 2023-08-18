Marcos Giron 2023 Winston-Salem Open Odds
Marcos Giron goes into the Winston-Salem Open after his Western & Southern Open came to a close with a defeat at the hands of Diego Schwartzman in the qualification round 1. Giron's first opponent is Michael Mmoh (in the round of 32). Giron is +2500 to win at Wake Forest University Tennis Complex.
Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Winston-Salem Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.
Giron at the 2023 Winston-Salem Open
- Next Round: Round of 32
- Tournament Dates: August 18-27
- Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex
- Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Giron's Next Match
In the round of 32 of the Winston-Salem Open, on Tuesday, August 22 (at 7:50 PM ET), Giron will play Mmoh.
Want to bet on Giron? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Giron Stats
- Giron most recently played on August 12, 2023, a 4-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 98-ranked Schwartzman in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open.
- Giron is 28-27 over the past 12 months, with zero tournament victories.
- Giron is 18-17 on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- In his 55 matches over the past year, across all court types, Giron has averaged 24.7 games.
- In his 35 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Giron has averaged 24.2 games.
- Over the past 12 months, Giron has been victorious in 23.0% of his return games and 78.3% of his service games.
- On hard courts over the past 12 months, Giron has been victorious in 21.5% of his return games and 77.7% of his service games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.