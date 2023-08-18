Friday's game features the Cincinnati Reds (63-59) and the Toronto Blue Jays (67-55) squaring off at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Reds according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on August 18.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Jose Berrios (9-8) versus the Reds and Brett Kennedy (1-0).

Reds vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Reds 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 1-2.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 2-8-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Reds' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Reds have won in 39, or 47%, of the 83 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Cincinnati has been victorious 23 times in 48 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Cincinnati is the seventh-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 4.8 runs per game (588 total).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.76 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Schedule