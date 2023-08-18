How to Watch the Reds vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 18
Matt McLain and the Cincinnati Reds square off against Whit Merrifield and the Toronto Blue Jays at Great American Ball Park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
Reds vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit 141 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.
- Cincinnati ranks 13th in the majors with a .416 team slugging percentage.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .251 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
- Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking seventh with 588 total runs this season.
- The Reds have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Reds rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.
- Cincinnati strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.
- Cincinnati has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.76) in the majors this season.
- The Reds rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.410 WHIP this season.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will send Brett Kennedy to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, throwing two scoreless innings of relief and allowing one hit.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/11/2023
|Pirates
|W 9-2
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Johan Oviedo
|8/13/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-2
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Mitch Keller
|8/13/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-5
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Andre Jackson
|8/15/2023
|Guardians
|L 3-0
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Logan Allen
|8/16/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-2
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/18/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Brett Kennedy
|José Berríos
|8/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Chris Bassitt
|8/20/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/21/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Lucas Giolito
|8/22/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Shohei Ohtani
|8/23/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Reid Detmers
