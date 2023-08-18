Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will lead the charge for the Toronto Blue Jays (67-55) on Friday, August 18, when they battle Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (63-59) at Great American Ball Park at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Blue Jays have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +120. The total for the game has been set at 10.5 runs.

Reds vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Jose Berrios - TOR (9-8, 3.53 ERA) vs Brett Kennedy - CIN (1-0, 5.14 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Reds and Blue Jays game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Reds (+120), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Reds win, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Spencer Steer hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 81 games this season and won 44 (54.3%) of those contests.

The Blue Jays have a record of 24-22 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (52.2% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Toronto, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Blue Jays played as the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have come away with 39 wins in the 83 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 23-25 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 1-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 2-8-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Steer 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+155) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+250) Joey Votto 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+160) Stuart Fairchild 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+250)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 16th 3rd Win NL Central +700 - 3rd

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.