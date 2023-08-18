On Friday, Spencer Steer (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.352), slugging percentage (.465) and total hits (117) this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 47th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 36th and he is 43rd in slugging.

Steer has reached base via a hit in 74 games this season (of 117 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.

Looking at the 117 games he has played this season, he's homered in 18 of them (15.4%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 39.3% of his games this season, Steer has notched at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (14.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 49 of 117 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 59 .269 AVG .270 .360 OBP .344 .438 SLG .491 18 XBH 29 8 HR 10 31 RBI 35 44/26 K/BB 54/23 8 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings