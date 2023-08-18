The Cincinnati Reds and Stuart Fairchild, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

José Berríos

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Discover More About This Game

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild is batting .236 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 21 walks.

Fairchild has picked up a hit in 36 of 74 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.

In five games this season, he has hit a home run (6.8%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).

Fairchild has driven in a run in 20 games this season (27.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 24 games this season (32.4%), including multiple runs in four games.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 38 .211 AVG .257 .308 OBP .342 .367 SLG .429 7 XBH 13 3 HR 2 10 RBI 17 34/10 K/BB 27/11 2 SB 6

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings