The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl and his .526 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Guardians.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is batting .278 with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks.

He ranks 28th in batting average, 44th in on base percentage, and 68th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

In 62.2% of his 98 games this season, Friedl has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 98 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (10.2%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 29 games this season (29.6%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (10.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 38.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (10.2%).

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 48 .281 AVG .276 .337 OBP .351 .503 SLG .376 20 XBH 12 7 HR 3 29 RBI 17 38/13 K/BB 29/17 10 SB 11

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings