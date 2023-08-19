The Toronto Blue Jays and Cavan Biggio will take on the Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer on Saturday at 6:40 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

The favored Blue Jays have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +120. The matchup's total has been set at 10 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Reds gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Reds vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -145 +120 10 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 2-2.

When it comes to the over/under, the Reds and their foes are 2-8-0 in their last 10 contests.

The last 10 Reds contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers. Cincinnati games have finished below the point total three straight times, and the average total during this stretch was 9.8 runs.

Explore More About This Game

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have won in 40, or 47.6%, of the 84 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cincinnati is 23-25 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cincinnati's games have gone over the total in 61 of its 122 chances.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 6-6-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-32 33-27 23-27 41-32 45-42 19-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.