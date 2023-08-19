Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and TJ Friedl will be among the stars on display when the Toronto Blue Jays play the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at 6:40 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.

Reds vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 142 home runs.

Cincinnati is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

The Reds rank 15th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking ninth with 589 total runs this season.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Reds rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.

Cincinnati has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.73) in the majors this season.

The Reds rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.403 WHIP this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Williamson (4-2) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He has four quality starts in 16 chances this season.

Williamson will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Pirates L 4-2 Away Brandon Williamson Mitch Keller 8/13/2023 Pirates W 6-5 Away Luke Weaver Andre Jackson 8/15/2023 Guardians L 3-0 Home Graham Ashcraft Logan Allen 8/16/2023 Guardians W 7-2 Home Andrew Abbott Noah Syndergaard 8/18/2023 Blue Jays W 1-0 Home Brett Kennedy José Berríos 8/19/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brandon Williamson Chris Bassitt 8/20/2023 Blue Jays - Home Hunter Greene Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/21/2023 Angels - Away Graham Ashcraft Lucas Giolito 8/22/2023 Angels - Away Andrew Abbott Reid Detmers 8/23/2023 Angels - Away Brandon Williamson Shohei Ohtani 8/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Brandon Williamson Brandon Pfaadt

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.