Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Blue Jays on August 19, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Spencer Steer and others on the Toronto Blue Jays and Cincinnati Reds prior to their matchup at 6:40 PM ET on Saturday at Great American Ball Park.
Reds vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Steer Stats
- Steer has 27 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 50 walks and 66 RBI (117 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He has a .268/.351/.462 slash line so far this year.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 15
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 13
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
TJ Friedl Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Friedl Stats
- TJ Friedl has 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 46 RBI (98 total hits). He's also stolen 21 bases.
- He has a slash line of .275/.341/.433 so far this year.
Friedl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 16
|3-for-5
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 15
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 13
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Chris Bassitt Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Bassitt Stats
- Chris Bassitt (11-6) will take to the mound for the Blue Jays and make his 26th start of the season.
- In 25 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 15 of them.
- Bassitt will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
- He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 3.95 ERA ranks 31st, 1.222 WHIP ranks 31st, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 34th.
Bassitt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 12
|6.0
|4
|4
|4
|6
|2
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 6
|7.0
|7
|1
|1
|6
|3
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 31
|6.0
|7
|4
|4
|7
|2
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 25
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|6
|4
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 20
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|5
|1
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Guerrero Stats
- Guerrero has 24 doubles, 18 home runs, 48 walks and 72 RBI (121 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .264/.341/.434 slash line so far this season.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Aug. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 16
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 13
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Whit Merrifield Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Merrifield Stats
- Whit Merrifield has 21 doubles, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 56 RBI (129 total hits). He has stolen 23 bases.
- He has a slash line of .301/.345/.427 so far this season.
Merrifield Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Aug. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 15
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 13
|4-for-6
|2
|0
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 12
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
