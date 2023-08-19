The Toronto Blue Jays (67-56) visit the Cincinnati Reds (64-59) at 6:40 PM ET on Saturday.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Chris Bassitt (11-6) versus the Reds and Brandon Williamson (4-2).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bassitt - TOR (11-6, 3.95 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (4-2, 4.22 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

Williamson gets the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.22 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.22, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .227 against him.

Williamson is trying to secure his fifth quality start of the year in this outing.

Williamson is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 frames per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 16 appearances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Bassitt

The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Bassitt (11-6) for his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 34-year-old has pitched to a 3.95 ERA this season with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3 walks per nine across 25 games.

He has earned a quality start 15 times in 25 starts this season.

Bassitt has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 25 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

The 34-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.95), 31st in WHIP (1.222), and 34th in K/9 (8.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.