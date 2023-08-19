Stuart Fairchild -- hitting .233 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on August 19 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild has 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 22 walks while hitting .234.

In 48.0% of his games this year (36 of 75), Fairchild has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (10.7%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 75 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (6.7%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Fairchild has driven in a run in 20 games this year (26.7%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 38 .207 AVG .257 .308 OBP .342 .359 SLG .429 7 XBH 13 3 HR 2 10 RBI 17 35/11 K/BB 27/11 2 SB 6

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings