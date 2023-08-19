Stuart Fairchild vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Stuart Fairchild -- hitting .233 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on August 19 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Stuart Fairchild? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Reds vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Blue Jays Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Blue Jays
|Reds vs Blue Jays Odds
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild has 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 22 walks while hitting .234.
- In 48.0% of his games this year (36 of 75), Fairchild has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (10.7%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 75 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (6.7%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Fairchild has driven in a run in 20 games this year (26.7%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Reds Players vs the Blue Jays
- Click Here for Will Benson
- Click Here for Joey Votto
- Click Here for Kevin Newman
- Click Here for TJ Friedl
- Click Here for Tyler Stephenson
- Click Here for Spencer Steer
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|38
|.207
|AVG
|.257
|.308
|OBP
|.342
|.359
|SLG
|.429
|7
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|17
|35/11
|K/BB
|27/11
|2
|SB
|6
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 148 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Bassitt (11-6) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.95 ERA in 145 2/3 innings pitched, with 137 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday, Aug. 12 against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.95), 31st in WHIP (1.222), and 34th in K/9 (8.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.