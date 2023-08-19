TJ Friedl vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
After hitting .263 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt) at 6:40 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl has 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks while batting .275.
- He ranks 35th in batting average, 49th in on base percentage, and 75th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Friedl has had a hit in 61 of 99 games this year (61.6%), including multiple hits 31 times (31.3%).
- In 10.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29 games this season (29.3%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (10.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 38.4% of his games this season (38 of 99), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (10.1%) he has scored more than once.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|48
|.274
|AVG
|.276
|.330
|OBP
|.351
|.491
|SLG
|.376
|20
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|17
|38/13
|K/BB
|29/17
|10
|SB
|11
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (148 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bassitt gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 26th of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.95 ERA and 137 strikeouts through 145 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.95 ERA ranks 31st, 1.222 WHIP ranks 31st, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
