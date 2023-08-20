Heading into a matchup with the Phoenix Mercury (9-22), the Indiana Fever (8-24) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The play-in game starts at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, August 20 at Footprint Center.

Last time out, the Fever lost 83-79 to the Mystics on Friday.

Indiana Fever Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG NaLyssa Smith Out Foot 14.6 9.2 1.4

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Fever vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily

AZFamily Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Fever Player Leaders

Aliyah Boston paces the Fever at 8.3 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 2.3 assists and 14.9 points. She is seventh in the WNBA in rebounding.

Kelsey Mitchell puts up a team-best 17.1 points per game. She is also averaging 1.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists, shooting 43.3% from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game (sixth in league).

Erica Wheeler paces the Fever at 5 assists per contest, while also posting 2.9 rebounds and 10.4 points. She is eighth in the league in assists.

Kristy Wallace is averaging 6.3 points, 1.9 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.

Victoria Vivians is averaging 5.5 points, 1.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Fever vs. Mercury Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Fever -2.5 160.5

