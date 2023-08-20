Two of the WNBA's top players will be on display when Kelsey Mitchell (17.1 points per game, 15th in league) and the Indiana Fever (8-24) travel to face Brittney Griner (17.9, 12th) and the Phoenix Mercury (9-22) on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on AZFamily.

Fever vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: AZFamily

AZFamily Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Fever vs. Mercury

Indiana puts up 80.4 points per game, just 3.1 fewer points than the 83.5 Phoenix allows.

Indiana makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than Phoenix has allowed to its opponents (43.8%).

In games the Fever shoot higher than 43.8% from the field, they are 4-14 overall.

Indiana's 32.6% three-point shooting percentage this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than opponents of Phoenix have shot from deep (34.9%).

The Fever have assembled a 4-8 record in games this season when the team connects on more than 34.9% of their three-point attempts.

Indiana averages 34.4 rebounds a contest, 3.5 more rebounds per game than Phoenix's average.

Fever Recent Performance

On the offensive side of the ball, the Fever have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 76.4 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 80.4 they've racked up over the course of this season.

Indiana has been tougher on the defensive side of the ball lately, allowing 82.9 points per game over its last 10 outings compared to the 85.2 points per game its opponents are averaging over the 2023 season.

While the Fever are making the same number of threes per game over their past 10 outings compared to their season-long average (6.4), they are doing so while shooting a lower percentage (32.2% from beyond the arc over the last 10, 32.6% on the season).

Fever Injuries