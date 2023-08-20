Sunday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (64-60) and the Toronto Blue Jays (68-56) at Great American Ball Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Reds coming out on top. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on August 20.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Hyun-Jin Ryu (1-1) versus the Reds and Hunter Greene (2-4).

Reds vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Reds 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Cincinnati and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Reds have come away with 40 wins in the 85 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win 35 times in 76 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Cincinnati is the 10th-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 4.8 runs per game (592 total).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.72 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Reds Schedule