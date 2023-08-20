Hunter Greene will start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Toronto Blue Jays and Whit Merrifield on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 143 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Cincinnati is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

The Reds' .250 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Cincinnati has scored 592 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Reds rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.

Cincinnati has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.72) in the majors this season.

The Reds rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.403 WHIP this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Greene (2-4) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, June 17 against the Houston Astros, throwing six innings and giving up two earned runs.

He has five quality starts in 14 chances this season.

Greene has started 14 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Pirates W 6-5 Away Luke Weaver Andre Jackson 8/15/2023 Guardians L 3-0 Home Graham Ashcraft Logan Allen 8/16/2023 Guardians W 7-2 Home Andrew Abbott Noah Syndergaard 8/18/2023 Blue Jays W 1-0 Home Brett Kennedy José Berríos 8/19/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Home Brandon Williamson Chris Bassitt 8/20/2023 Blue Jays - Home Hunter Greene Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/21/2023 Angels - Away Graham Ashcraft Lucas Giolito 8/22/2023 Angels - Away Andrew Abbott Reid Detmers 8/23/2023 Angels - Away Brandon Williamson Shohei Ohtani 8/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Brandon Williamson Brandon Pfaadt 8/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Hunter Greene Merrill Kelly

