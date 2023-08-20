The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (batting .237 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI), battle starter Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

  • Steer has 117 hits and an OBP of .348 to go with a slugging percentage of .458. All three of those stats are best among Cincinnati hitters this season.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 56th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.
  • Steer has gotten at least one hit in 62.2% of his games this season (74 of 119), with at least two hits 33 times (27.7%).
  • He has hit a home run in 15.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Steer has had at least one RBI in 38.7% of his games this season (46 of 119), with two or more RBI 17 times (14.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 41.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.9%.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
60 GP 59
.260 AVG .270
.352 OBP .344
.423 SLG .491
18 XBH 29
8 HR 10
31 RBI 35
46/27 K/BB 54/23
8 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (149 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Ryu makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA and eight strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw five innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up two hits.
  • In three games this season, the 36-year-old has a 2.57 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .220 to opposing batters.
