Cori Gauff 2023 US Open Odds
Cori Gauff goes into the US Open (in New York, New York) off the back of winning the Western & Southern Open, defeating Karolina Muchova in the final. Gauff's first match is against Laura Siegemund (in the round of 128). Gauff's odds are the third-best in the field at +700 to win this event at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Gauff at the 2023 US Open
- Next Round: Round of 128
- Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Gauff's Next Match
In the round of 128 of the US Open, on Monday, August 28 (at 7:00 PM ET), Gauff will play Siegemund.
Cori Gauff Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +700
Gauff Stats
- Gauff won her most recent match, 6-3, 6-4 over Muchova in the finals of the Western & Southern Open on August 20, 2023.
- Gauff has won three of her 19 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 46-16.
- Gauff has won three tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, with a match record of 35-9 on that surface.
- Through 62 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Gauff has played 19.4 games per match. She won 57.9% of them.
- On hard courts, Gauff has played 44 matches over the past year, and she has totaled 19.3 games per match while winning 59.4% of games.
- When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Gauff has won 74.5% of her games on serve, and 41.0% on return.
- On hard courts over the past year, Gauff has been victorious in 41.7% of her return games and 76.8% of her service games.
