Joey Votto vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Joey Votto -- with a slugging percentage of .226 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Los Angeles Angels, with Lucas Giolito on the hill, on August 21 at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto is hitting .201 with five doubles, 13 home runs and 20 walks.
- Votto has picked up a hit in 20 of 49 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has hit a home run in 22.4% of his games in 2023, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Votto has had an RBI in 17 games this season (34.7%), including eight multi-RBI outings (16.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 17 of 49 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|20
|.157
|AVG
|.253
|.292
|OBP
|.325
|.371
|SLG
|.587
|7
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|7
|13
|RBI
|19
|28/13
|K/BB
|26/7
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (159 total, 1.3 per game).
- Giolito (7-9) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 4.44 ERA in 142 2/3 innings pitched, with 150 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, the righty went six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.44), 38th in WHIP (1.275), and 18th in K/9 (9.5).
