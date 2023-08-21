Peyton Stearns plays Viktoriya Tomova to open play in the US Open in New York, New York (in the round of 128). In her most recent tournament (the Tennis in the Land), she was knocked out by Caroline Garcia in the round of 16. Stearns has +40000 odds to win this tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Stearns at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Stearns' Next Match

In her opener at the US Open, on Monday, August 28 (at 11:00 AM ET) in the round of 128, Stearns will meet Tomova.

Peyton Stearns Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +40000

Stearns Stats

Stearns is coming off a defeat in the Round of 16 at the Tennis in the Land, to No. 7-ranked Garcia, 6-7, 3-6.

In 13 tournaments over the past year, Stearns is 18-14 and has not won a title.

Stearns has a record of 9-9 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Through 32 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Stearns has played 22.7 games per match. She won 51.0% of them.

In her 18 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Stearns has averaged 22.6 games.

Over the past 12 months, Stearns has won 59.7% of her service games, and she has won 41.2% of her return games.

Stearns has won 36.0% of her return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, she has claimed 57.7% of her service games during that timeframe.

