Spencer Steer vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double in his last game, Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Lucas Giolito) at 9:38 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Blue Jays.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.349), slugging percentage (.461) and total hits (119) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.
- Steer has picked up a hit in 75 of 120 games this year, with multiple hits 34 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Steer has driven home a run in 46 games this year (38.3%), including more than one RBI in 14.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored a run in 50 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Reds Players vs the Angels
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|59
|.265
|AVG
|.270
|.355
|OBP
|.344
|.429
|SLG
|.491
|19
|XBH
|29
|8
|HR
|10
|31
|RBI
|35
|46/27
|K/BB
|54/23
|8
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (159 total, 1.3 per game).
- Giolito gets the start for the Angels, his 26th of the season. He is 7-9 with a 4.44 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.44), 38th in WHIP (1.275), and 18th in K/9 (9.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.