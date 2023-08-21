The Cincinnati Reds, including Stuart Fairchild and his .444 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild has 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 23 walks while batting .229.

Fairchild has gotten a hit in 36 of 77 games this year (46.8%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (10.4%).

He has gone deep in 6.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Fairchild has picked up an RBI in 26.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In 31.2% of his games this season (24 of 77), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.2%) he has scored more than once.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 38 .198 AVG .257 .304 OBP .342 .344 SLG .429 7 XBH 13 3 HR 2 10 RBI 17 35/12 K/BB 27/11 2 SB 6

