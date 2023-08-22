The Cincinnati Reds, including Joey Votto (.226 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Lucas Giolito and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto has five doubles, 13 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .201.

Votto has picked up a hit in 40.8% of his 49 games this season, with more than one hit in 22.4% of them.

Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (22.4%), and in 6.9% of his trips to the dish.

Votto has had at least one RBI in 34.7% of his games this season (17 of 49), with two or more RBI eight times (16.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 34.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.1%.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 20 .157 AVG .253 .292 OBP .325 .371 SLG .587 7 XBH 11 6 HR 7 13 RBI 19 28/13 K/BB 26/7 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings